BALSON B.E.M GEOFFREY
'GEOFF' Known to many for his contribution to music
in Lancashire.
Died peacefully in
Longridge Hall Care Home
on Thursday 13th August,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Enid, loving father of Matt and Emma,
a dear father in law and a wonderful grandad to Olivia,
Alice and Adam.
Committal will take place at Preston Crematorium followed by a funeral service of thanksgiving for Geoff's life at Christ Church, Longridge on Friday 28th August
at 10.45am. There will be limited mourners allowed at Church
and masks must be worn.
Please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the 'Alzheimer's Society'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 19, 2020