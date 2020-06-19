|
SIMPSON Geoffrey Sadly, on Sunday, 14th June, 2020, Geoff, aged 59 years, loving husband to Maria, caring brother to Stuart, much loved dad to Karl, father in law to Natalie, loving grandad and uncle, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Geoff's funeral service and committal will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday, 25th June at 10-20 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020