Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Simpson

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Geoffrey Sadly, on Sunday, 14th June, 2020, Geoff, aged 59 years, loving husband to Maria, caring brother to Stuart, much loved dad to Karl, father in law to Natalie, loving grandad and uncle, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Geoff's funeral service and committal will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday, 25th June at 10-20 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -