Crawshaw George
(H. Crawshaw & Son) Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 24th June, 2020, George, aged 87 years, devoted husband to Lottie, much loved dad to Jacqueline and Joanne, loved father in law to David and Anthony, cherished grandpa to Jonathan and Leanne, Daniel and Jane and Charlotte, a true gentleman and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. George's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 8th July at 11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020