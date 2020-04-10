Home

George Greenwood

George Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD George Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 4th April, 2020, George, aged 86 years, the loving husband of the late Enid and the late Anne, caring dad to Venita, George, Julie and Andrew, proud grandad, great grandad and friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 17th April. Donations are being received direct to the charity for Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -