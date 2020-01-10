|
|
|
WHITTAKER George
Passed away peacefully at the Tasman Resthome, Nelson on
4th January 2020, aged 89.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Father and father-in-law to Gail and Barry, Neil and Wendy, Kim and Brendan, Scott and Fiona. Grandfather to David, Rebecca, Lane, Nick, Kelly, Ashley and Jessica. Great grandfather to Luciana, Joshua, Liam, Brax, Lily, Lachlan, Ruby and Ivy.
Special thanks to the staff of Tasman Resthome for their love and care of George during his
time there.
A private cremation for George has been held.
At a later date, we will be organising a time to celebrate George's life.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020