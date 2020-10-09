|
|
|
Williams George Everard Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on October 6th, 2020, after a very short and unexpected illness, George, aged 72 years, the deeply loved husband of 42 long and happy years to Rita, much loved and precious dad of Victoria, dear father in law to Michael, very special grandad of Georgia and Aurelia, beloved brother of the late David, loving brother in law, dearest son in law of Marcia and the late Joseph, also a fond uncle and respected friend who will be greatly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. George's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 20th October at 9-45 a.m. for service in St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 10-15 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020