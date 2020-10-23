|
Williams George The family of the late George would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and support received at this sad time. Thank you to the nursing staff on Ward C7 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to George, with special thanks to Rev. Chris Casey for his wonderful service. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan Funeral Services for their dignified and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020