Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Almond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Almond

Notice Condolences

Gerald Almond Notice
ALMOND Gerald Geoffrey (Gerry) Peacefully in Victoria Care Home on 24th September 2020, Gerry aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, loving father of Wendy, Ian, Carol and Philip, a proud grandfather and great grandfather, step father, and dear friend who will be sadly missed. Gerry's service and interment will be held, today, Friday 2nd October at Burnley Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations are being received to Victoria Care Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -