ALMOND Gerald Geoffrey (Gerry) Peacefully in Victoria Care Home on 24th September 2020, Gerry aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, loving father of Wendy, Ian, Carol and Philip, a proud grandfather and great grandfather, step father, and dear friend who will be sadly missed. Gerry's service and interment will be held, today, Friday 2nd October at Burnley Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations are being received to Victoria Care Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020