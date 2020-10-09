Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Almond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Almond

Notice

Gerald Almond Notice
ALMOND Gerald
(Gerry) Christine and family of the late Gerry Almond would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of condolence, cards of sympathy, floral tributes and donations received in Gerry's memory. Special thanks to Victoria Care Home for the loving care and attention shown to Gerry; grateful thanks to Fr. Roger Parker and finally, thank you to Alderson & Horan Funeral Services for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -