ALMOND Gerald
(Gerry) Christine and family of the late Gerry Almond would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of condolence, cards of sympathy, floral tributes and donations received in Gerry's memory. Special thanks to Victoria Care Home for the loving care and attention shown to Gerry; grateful thanks to Fr. Roger Parker and finally, thank you to Alderson & Horan Funeral Services for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020