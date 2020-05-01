|
|
|
MARTLAND Gerald Peacefully at his own home with his loving wife by his side, on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020, Gerry, aged 89 years, beloved husband of 61 years to Pauline, much loved dad to Chris and Mark, father in law to Elaine and Alison, cherished grandad and great grandad. Service and cremation to be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020