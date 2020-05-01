|
Greenwood Gladys of Burnley passed away peacefully in Westbury Court Care Home, Gloucestershire, on Sunday 26th April 2020 aged 93 years.
A much loved Wife, Mum, Auntie and friend, she will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives she has touched.
A private family funeral service
will be held at the
Forest of Dean Crematorium, Cinderford, on 18th May 2020.
All enquiries to
Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare,
Lower High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire, GL14 2TD,
01594 822115.
A Memorial Service and interment in the family grave in Burnley
will be arranged when circumstances permit.
Flowers (no lilies please) are welcome for the funeral, and arrangements for donations will be made for the Memorial Service in Burnley at a later date.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020