Catlow Gordon Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 10th May, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Gordon, aged 92 years, dear companion of Joan, much loved dad of Shelagh, Christine, Ian and Gillian, a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad, dear brother, brother in law and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 20th May. Donations are being received in Gordon's memory, direct to Parkinson's Disease. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020