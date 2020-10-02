|
|
|
RODGERS Gordon Passed away on 28th September 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Gordon, aged 80 years. Husband of the late Wendy, loving dad to Melanie, Cindy and Paul, dear father in law to Peter, Chris and Katherine, proud grandad of Hayley, Zac, Jake, Melissa, Kyle, Abigail, Cleo, Louis and Stanley, wonderful great grandad to Elijah, Harper, Amelie, Aria and Myles, dear brother, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Gordon's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 9th October at
10-10am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
10-40am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020