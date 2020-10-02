Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Rodgers

Notice Condolences

Gordon Rodgers Notice
RODGERS Gordon Passed away on 28th September 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Gordon, aged 80 years. Husband of the late Wendy, loving dad to Melanie, Cindy and Paul, dear father in law to Peter, Chris and Katherine, proud grandad of Hayley, Zac, Jake, Melissa, Kyle, Abigail, Cleo, Louis and Stanley, wonderful great grandad to Elijah, Harper, Amelie, Aria and Myles, dear brother, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Gordon's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 9th October at
10-10am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
10-40am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -