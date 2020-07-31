|
WALSH Gordon Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 21st July, 2020, Gordon, aged 85 years, beloved husband to Shirley, loving dad to Craig, Gary and Beverley, dearest father in law to John and the late Susan, very proud grandad to Gemma, Rebecca, Martin and Jessica, great grandad to Freya and Lucy, loved brother to Derek and Ian, dear brother in law, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Gordon's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 3rd August at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020