|
|
|
Alderson Graham Andrew Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 4th November, 2020, after a brave fight against illness, Graham, aged 63 years, the dearly loved and best friend of Jenny, a much loved and precious dad, cherished grandad, dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020