BOULTON Graham Paul Suddenly at his home on January 5th, 2020, Graham, aged 63 years, much loved and treasured dad of Matthew and Lauren, dear father in law to Hannah, very special grandad of Archie and Freddy, loved brother of John, David and Sheila, also a dear brother in law, uncle and great friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired are being received for British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020