LEE Graham Sadly, on Saturday, 17th October, 2020, Graham, aged 78 years, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, a good friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 3rd November at 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired for Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020