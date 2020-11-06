Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Granville Ashbridge

Granville Ashbridge Notice
ASHBRIDGE Granville Peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, 1st November, 2020, Granville, aged 94 years, loving husband to the late Phyllis, much loved dad to Susan, father in law to Peter, cherished grandad to Zoe and Scott, great grandad to Kaitlin, Lilli, Cooper, also a loved step grandad and great grandad, caring brother to Barry and uncle to Audrey. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Granville's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Saturday, 14th November at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
