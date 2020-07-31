Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Gudrun Crumbleholme

Gudrun Crumbleholme Notice
CRUMBLEHOLME Gudrun Peacefully in hospital on
Friday 24th July 2020,
Gudrun, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, very dear mother of George and Victor, a loving mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
A private service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 4th August at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gudrun can be sent direct to Age UK.
Enquiries to Hartley Foulds
Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020
