Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Gwennie Latham

Gwennie Latham Notice
Latham Gwennie Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on 11th September, 2020, Gwennie, aged 98 years, dearly loved twin sister of Nellie and the late Herbert, a loved auntie and great auntie and great great auntie and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Gwennie's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 23rd September at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Oaklands Nursing Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020
