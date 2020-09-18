|
Latham Gwennie Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on 11th September, 2020, Gwennie, aged 98 years, dearly loved twin sister of Nellie and the late Herbert, a loved auntie and great auntie and great great auntie and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Gwennie's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 23rd September at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Oaklands Nursing Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020