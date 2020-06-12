Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah Hugill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah Hugill

Notice Condolences

Hannah Hugill Notice
Hugill Hannah Peacefully at her home on
Monday 8th June 2020,
Hannah, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Catherine and Peter, adored gran of Victoria, Daniel, Rebecca and Joseph,
also a much loved great gran,
sister, mum in law to Tracey,
cousin, auntie and friend.
Mum will be always in our hearts.
A private service and cremation will take place at Burnley
Crematorium on Thursday
18th June 2020 at 1.45pm.
Flowers and enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230
Colne Road, Burnley Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -