|
|
|
Hugill Hannah Peacefully at her home on
Monday 8th June 2020,
Hannah, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Catherine and Peter, adored gran of Victoria, Daniel, Rebecca and Joseph,
also a much loved great gran,
sister, mum in law to Tracey,
cousin, auntie and friend.
Mum will be always in our hearts.
A private service and cremation will take place at Burnley
Crematorium on Thursday
18th June 2020 at 1.45pm.
Flowers and enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230
Colne Road, Burnley Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020