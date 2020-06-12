|
Kemp Hannah Marie Passed away peacefully in Arrowe Park Hospital, on Sunday, 7th June, 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Hannah, aged 81 years, the most beloved wife of the late Bob, special mum to Michael, Ian and Samantha, dear mother in law to Sandra and Marty, proud grandma, great grandma, dearest sister to David and Jean and a dear friend who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Friday, 19th June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020