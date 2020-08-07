Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
12:15
Burnley Crematorium
Hannah O'Connor Notice
O'Connor Hannah Marie Suddenly on Monday, 3rd August, 2020 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, beloved wife and mother of the late Michael Joseph and Michael, much loved mum of Theresa and Kevin, a very special grandma to Rebecca, Robert, Francesca, Michael and Holly and her great grandchildren Tyler, Harvey and Sophie. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Hannah's service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 13th August at 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020
