Edgar Harold George Peacefully but unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on March 10th, 2020, Harold, aged 78 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Valerie, much loved and treasured dad of Tracie and Darren, dear father in law to Craig and Amanda, dearest brother to Gordon and brother in law to heather, also a loving uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed especially by his "grand" dog Zebedee. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Harold's funeral cortege will leave from his daughters' home on Tuesday, 24th March at
11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020