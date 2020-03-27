|
|
|
EDGAR Harold George The family of the late Harold would like to thank most sincerely all friends and family for their kind thoughts and messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and phone calls and most generous donations in memory of Harold. Thanks also to all staff at Yorkshire Street Medical Centre, the Royal Blackburn Hospital and Burnley General Hospital for the excellent care Harold received. To Rev. Timothy Kaye for his support and lovely service, and finally, thank you to Stephen at Alderson and Horan Funeral Services for their kindness and professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020