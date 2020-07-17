Home

KAY Harold Peacefully in Wordsworth House Care Home, on July 11th, 2020, Harold, aged 89 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving dad of Christine, Graham and the late Carol, dearest step dad to Stephen and Gary, also a dear father in law, grandad, great grandad, uncle, cousin and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. Harold's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 21st July at 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
