McCANN
Harold Passed away suddenly at Royal Blackburn Hospital, 11th July, 2020, aged 81 years, beloved husband of the late Marion, special dad to Julie, Linda & Paul & father in law to Ged, a much-cherished grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
A private funeral will be held. Family flowers only by request but donations if desired are gratefully received for Age UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020