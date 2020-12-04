Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
09:15
Burnley Crematorium
Harold Westall Notice
WESTALL Harold Unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 27th, 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Harold, aged 77 years, the dearly loved husband of Sylvia, much loved and treasured dad of Deborah, Elaine, Susan and Michael, a dear father in law, cherished grandad to Shannon, Owen, Luke, Jamie, Nyla and the late Demi and Liam, also a dear uncle and good friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Harold's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 8th December at 8-40a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 9-15 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to ELHT & Me, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
