Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30
urnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Burton

Notice Condolences

Harry Burton Notice
Burton Harry
(Formerly of Birds
Chip Shop Rosegrove) Peacefully after a short illness
on Friday 10th January 2020,
Harry passed away at Favordale Care Home, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, treasured dad of Adrian,
much loved father in law of Nichola, and cherished grandad
of Reece and Emma.
An 11.30 am funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 27th January.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Harry may be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -