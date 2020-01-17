|
Burton Harry
(Formerly of Birds
Chip Shop Rosegrove) Peacefully after a short illness
on Friday 10th January 2020,
Harry passed away at Favordale Care Home, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, treasured dad of Adrian,
much loved father in law of Nichola, and cherished grandad
of Reece and Emma.
An 11.30 am funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 27th January.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Harry may be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020