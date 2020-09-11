|
|
|
NUTTALL Harry On Monday 31 st August 2020 suddenly but peacefully in Royal
Blackburn Hospital Harry
aged 89 years of Colne.
Beloved husband of the late Ruth, much loved dad of Ralph, Jane, David and the late John, loving grandad of Stefan, Sarah and the late Lee, a wonderful great grandad, a dear brother and
close cousin of Malcolm.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Wednesday 16 th September 2020 at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being
gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or Blind Veterans
UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral
Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020