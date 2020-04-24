Home

Shapcott Harry On Friday 27th March 2020, Harry aged 84, sadly passed away in
The Royal Blackburn Hospital .
Beloved husband of Pat and the late Barbara, much loved dad to Janet, Gillian and Beverly and much loved step father to Catherine and Elizabeth. Loving brother, grandad, great grandad and father in law, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A service took place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th April .
Donations to The British Heart Foundation c/o Langshaw Calverley Funeral Directors,
103a King Street, Whalley
BB7 9SW. Tel: 01254 368742
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
