Todd Harry Suddenly after a long illness bravely fought, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday, 17th March 2020, Harry aged 83 years. Beloved husband of 57 years to Hazel, much loved dad to Simon, father in law to Anne, cherished grandad to James and
a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. C/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 28, 2020