Walker Harry Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Thursday, 26th April 2020, Harry, aged 87 years, loving husband to Irene, much loved dad to David and Karen, cherished grandad to Danielle and Storm, brother to Bill and the late Janet, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 28th April. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Harry's memory are being received direct by Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020