Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Harvey Green

Harvey Green Notice
Green Harvey William Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
on 17th August, 2020, Harvey,
aged 82 years, the dearly loved husband of Sylvia, loving father to Linda, Janet and Jacqueline, loving grandad, great grandad, dear father in law, brother, brother in law and good friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Harvey's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 1st September at
9-40 a.m. for service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
