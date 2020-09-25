|
|
|
WHITTAKER Hazel Mary Peacefully on
21st September 2020
at home, Hazel,
aged 75 years of Rimington,
also of Barrowford and Burnley.
She will be known from Nelson College Catering Department
and Front of House at the
Black Bull, Rimington.
The dearly loved wife of Bob,
much loved mother of Matthew and Daniel, loving mother-in-law
of Katie and Jen, a dearest grandma to Edward, Phoebe and Finley, also a loved sister of Iris, Terry, Sylvia, Barry and David.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present
circumstances a PRIVATE service
and cremation will take place
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Hazel if so
desired may be given for Homeless
Hounds (charity no. 1149799) c/o
Mr M Whittaker, 10 Netherwood
Gardens, Brockhall Village,
Old Langho, BB6 8HR .
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son
Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020