Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
09:15
Burnley Crematorium
Helen Ingham Notice
INGHAM Helen Passed away peacefully in the Bank Hall Care Home on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020, Helen, aged 90 years, the most beloved wife of the late Horace, special mum to Stewart, Alan and Gordon, dear mother in law to Jeanette and Els, proud grandma, sister and friend who will be sadly missed. Helen's funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 9th November at 9-15 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
