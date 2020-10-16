Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Hilary McAdam
McADAM
(nee Wear)
Hilary Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday 11th October, 2020, Hilary, aged 69 years, beloved wife to Barry, much loved mum to Vicky, cherished grandma to Maia, Gabriel and Xander. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Hilary's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 23rd October at
2 p.m. for service at St Thomas' Church, 2-15 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired are being received for Bowel Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
