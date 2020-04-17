Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Broadley Iain William Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on April 12th, 2020, after a long brave fight against illness, aged 55 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Donna, much loved dad of Robin and Sam, dearest step dad to Stacey, Kirsty and Scott, a cherished grandad, dearly loved son of Marie and the late Dennis, very special brother to Debra and Denise, also a dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Accrington Crematorium, on Monday, 20th April. Donations are being received direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
