Ian Grimshaw

Ian Grimshaw Notice
GRIMSHAW Ian
(Grimbo) Peacefully at home,
after a short illness on
Tuesday 24th March 2020,
Ian, aged 74 years.
The deeply loved husband of Janis, devoted father of
Matthew and his wife Camille.
A much loved grandad 'ouch'
to Gracie, Heidi and Edith,
a special brother in law to
Anita, Sandra and Karen and
a loving uncle to Christopher,
Lucy, Stanley and Sebastian.
A quiet gentleman and loyal friend.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Tuesday 7th April 2020 at
Burnley Crematorium at
10.45am.
Donations if desired can be sent direct to Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Lancashire, BB10 1DY
Tel: 01282 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020
