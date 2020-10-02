Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champ Funeral services
Bank House, Whalley Road
Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire BB5 5DY
(125) 439-0731
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Harper

Notice Condolences

Ian Harper Notice
Harper Ian On 26th September 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, Ian,
aged 67 years of Burnley.
The dearly loved husband of Marilyn, much loved and loving dad of Louise, Kimberley, Gemma and Jessica, much loved son of Louisa and the late Tom. Also a dear father in law, loving grandad of Jake, Pheobe, Maisie, Jude and Leeland and a very dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
The ceremony will be live streamed for all those who cannot attend.
For log-in details please visit Ian's obituary page at www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries
where donations can also be made in memory of Ian to Brain Cancer Charity and Pendleside Hospice and you may also leave a message on Ian's on-line memorial book.
Enq: Champ Funeral Services, Clayton-le-Moors, BB5 5DY.
Tel 01254 390731
Email: [email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -