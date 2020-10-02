|
|
|
Harper Ian On 26th September 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, Ian,
aged 67 years of Burnley.
The dearly loved husband of Marilyn, much loved and loving dad of Louise, Kimberley, Gemma and Jessica, much loved son of Louisa and the late Tom. Also a dear father in law, loving grandad of Jake, Pheobe, Maisie, Jude and Leeland and a very dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
The ceremony will be live streamed for all those who cannot attend.
For log-in details please visit Ian's obituary page at www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries
where donations can also be made in memory of Ian to Brain Cancer Charity and Pendleside Hospice and you may also leave a message on Ian's on-line memorial book.
Enq: Champ Funeral Services, Clayton-le-Moors, BB5 5DY.
Tel 01254 390731
Email: [email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020