Ian Marriott

Notice Condolences

Ian Marriott Notice
Marriott Ian (Matt) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 20th May, 2020, Ian, aged 71 years, a loving dad to Neil and Nicola, proud grandad to Lucy, Ross and Olivia, dear brother to Neil and Keith, father in law to Nicola and David and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Wednesday, 3rd June. Donations are being received direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020
