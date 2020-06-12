|
Marriott Ian The family of the late Ian would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to Ian's many friends who lined the route to pay their respects - this was very much appreciated. Thank you to the staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their care and attention. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional, caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020