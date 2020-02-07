|
Walsh Ian Leslie
(Les) Suddenly but peacefully at his home on 2nd February 2020, Les aged 74 years. The much loved and treasured dad of Steven and Catherine, dearest father in law to be of Aaron, very special brother of Peter, dear brother in law to Val, and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020