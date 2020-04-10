Home

Ian Whitaker Notice
WHITAKER Ian Robert Died peacefully at home on 5th April, 2020, following a long brave fight with Leukaemia, aged 72 years. A loving family man, he will be very much missed by his wife/team mate Linda, his children Craig, Janine & the late Gary, stepchildren Jill & Chris & their partners, grandchildren & great grandchildren & his sister Christine & Allan & all who knew him. Private family cremation on 17th April, a celebration of Ian's life to be held in due course. Donations to Oncology Unit, The Christie Hospital, Manchester M20 4BX. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020
