|
|
|
ALMOND (nee Wood)
Irene After a short illness and peacefully at home, with her dear friend by her side, on Tuesday, 16th June, 2020, Irene, age 78 years, devoted wife and soulmate to the late Ken, loving grandmother to Steven and Scott, a dear sister to Joe and Evelyn, great friend and sister in law to Raymond, a much loved auntie to Angela and Carol and a very dear friend to Marilyn and Clare, Irene will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 26th June at 1-15 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020