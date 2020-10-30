|
|
|
HARGREAVES Irene
(Nee De Looze) Irene passed away on
Friday 16th October 2020
aged 92.
Beloved Wife of the late Roy,
much loved Mum of Les and Susan, Mother in law of Nong and Brian and
a dear Grandma, great Grandma
and Aunty who will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November at 11.30 a.m.
Donations welcome as per Irene's wishes to Pendleside Hospice, via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-hargreaves2
All inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
321 Padiham Road, Burnley.
Tel: 01282 831121.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020