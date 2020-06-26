|
Hughes (nee Grice)
Irene Passed away peacefully in the Eaves Hall Rest Home, on Sunday, 21st June, 2020, Irene, aged 88 years, the most beloved wife of Ivor, loving mum to Linda and the late Michael, loved mother in law to Wendy, caring grandma to Lois, Amanda and Michael, great grandma to Daniel and Alex and a dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 3rd July at
12 noon for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020