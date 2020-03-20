|
Smith (nee Trezise)
Irene Peacefully in Sycamore Rise Care Home, Colne, on March 16th, 2020, Irene, aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mum of Joan, Michael, David and Julie, also a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, dearly loved auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 26th March at
9-45 a.m. for cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020