WATSON (nee Ormerod)
Irene Passed away peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Saturday, 24th October, 2020, Irene, aged 82 years, the much loved and loving wife of Roy, special mum to Shirley and Nigel, dear mother in law to Tony and Elizabeth, proud grandma of Philip, Anthony, Gareth, Ann-Marie, Klaire, Nicola, Kim, Liam, Dominican and Joshua, great grandma to James, also a dear sister, auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Friday, 6th November at 2-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Accrington Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020